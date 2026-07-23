Delhi Metro advisory: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM till further notice amid CJP protest; Check full list

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations from 07:30 AM till further instructions.

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Delhi Metro advisory: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM till further notice amid CJP protest; Check full list. Representational Image

New Delhi: Attention, Delhiites! If you’re planning to commute to work via the Delhi Metro, be sure to check the latest travel advisory before stepping out. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, the interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The closures came amid the ongoing CJP protest. Delhi was rocked as thousands of students and professionals marched towards Parliament for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco.

CJP Protest: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk 3, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium.

Also Read: Monsoon Session: Amid CJP Parliament march, What key issues and major bills will dominate Sansad? Lok Sabha adjourned

Taking to X, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wrote, “Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium.”

Which Delhi Metro stations are closed amid the CJP protest?

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

Which interchange stations remain operational despite the closures?

The shutdown comes on the foutyh day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex. The demonstrations trace back to June, when the protest began at Jantar Mantar over an alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement gained national traction after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest site in late June and launched an indefinite hunger strike.

What is the reason behind the shutdown?

Thousands of youngsters, many of them students, converged near Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday to push for Pradhan’s resignation. Police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear-gas shells to stop the protesters. The NEET paper leak row has emerged as one of the biggest concerns facing students across the country.

NEET Paper Leak Controversy

The issue of NEET paper leak and police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar and neighbouring areas rocked both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. The government offered an elaborate discussion on the issue and accused the opposition of not allowing a debate by disrupting proceedings. In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak but left it to Speaker Om Birla to arrive at a consensus on the rule under which it will be held, its date and duration, news agency PTI reported. Birla said he has heard the views of all parties as the government was willing to hold a discussion with an open mind. The Monsoon session ends on August 13.