Delhi metro Alert: Blue Line service between Anand Vihar and Vaishali station disrupted

Delhi metro Alert: Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line between Anand Vihar and Vaishali stations were affected for almost one and a half hours on Tuesday evening due to the failure of overhead equ

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-metro-alert-blue-line-service-between-anand-vihar-and-vaishali-station-disrupted-8462036/ Copy

DMRC is set to launch a new corridor between Gurugram and Rajiv Chowk. Representational image/PTI

Delhi metro Alert: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line between Anand Vihar and Vaishali stations were affected for almost one and a half hours on Tuesday evening due to the failure of overhead equipment, the DMRC said. The disruption affected the evening commute of thousands headed home after work.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement that train services on the section between Anand Vihar and Vaishali on the Blue Line were affected from 5.20 pm to 6.43 pm due to overhead equipment failure.

Services were halted on the section to carry out restoration work, it said. Single line operations were also maintained for some time from Yamuna Bank to Anand Vihar stations to maintain connectivity in this section, the DMRC said.

Regular train services were maintained on the section from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, it added. Due to the disruption, huge crowds gathered at multiple metro stations. Some shared videos of the chaos on social media.

On Monday morning, train operations on the Violet Line were disrupted due to a signalling issue at Central Secretariat station.