Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 14 other stations closed due to security reasons

The DMRC on Wednesday closed Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations till further instructions due to security reasons.

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Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons | Image: X

Delhi Metro Alert: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that it has shut down metro services at several major stations. According to the notification, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed until further instructions. The corporation said that the metro stations have been closed due to security reasons; however, the interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.

Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat: DMRC pic.twitter.com/ICNgmKrXL0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

The announcement came amid protests at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The DMRC closed the metro stations during peak office hours when lakhs of commuters use the metro services to reach their destinations.

CJP protesters continued at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday amid heavy security. The DMRC’s announcement to close the metro stations came days after the CJP’s July 20 protest march in the capital city.

In another announcement, the DMRC informed about the closure of 16 metro stations, saying that the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026



Check The Updated List Issued By The DMRC:

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

‘Sansad Chalo’ March: CJP Accuses Police Of High-Handedness

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told news agency ANI that the protesters had been staging a peaceful protest for over 30 days. He termed the protest “a success.” “The biggest movement in India’s post-independence history”

Ranka alleged that the march held on Monday, July 20, was peaceful until the Delhi Police, according to him, used force against peaceful protesters. He claimed that the protesting students were thrashed during the peaceful protest. “The youth of this country will no longer remain silent. We have been distracted by too many unnecessary issues. Now we are standing up for the real issues, and we are not going to back down,” Ranka told news agency PTI.

CJP Warns Of Bigger Protest

Ranka said that his party would escalate its protest if the centre government did not accept its demands, terming the July 20 protest “just a trailer.” He warned that “millions more” would come to the national capital to participate in the protest if the government failed to act.

He reiterated the CJP’s demand that no FIRs be registered against protesters, emphasising that the protest would not end unless the demand was met.

Reiterating CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s remarks, Ranka said the party’s leadership is prepared to face legal action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the National Security Act (NSA).

Ranka also appealed to political parties to support the protest, saying their demands were “genuine.”