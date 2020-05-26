New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation is gearing up for the resumption of the services at any day now and has asked all its employees to report to work on Tuesday. According to reports, the DMRC employees were reporting for duty on a rotational basis throughout the lockdown as works were on to prepare Delhi metro COVID-19-ready. But on Tuesday, all 14,000 staff of the DMRC have been asked to attend duty, a TOI report has claimed. Also Read - On First Day of Last Week of Lockdown 4.0, India Reopens Its Skies; Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,977 Recorded | 10 Points

The metro services have been closed for over two months — since March 25 when the very first phase of the nationwide lockdown was imposed. During lockdown 4.0 — which started from May 18 — DMRC and the Delhi government were in favour of partially resuming the services. But the Centre did not give its nod. Meanwhile, trains, domestic flights, buses started operations during lockdown 4.0. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Undertaking Domestic Travel to/From Delhi? Here Are The SOPs You Need to Follow

Also Read - Malls Lose Rs 90,000 Crore in 2 Months, SCAI Seeks Adequate Relief

A Foot Over Bridge constructed by DMRC to connect the Samaypur Badli station with the Badli Railway station & the Samaypur Village has now been opened for public. This 88m long FOB will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur. pic.twitter.com/PLFG6s38i9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 22, 2020

Why are metro services kept on hold while train and flights have resumed services?

According to insiders, once the Delhi metro starts, it would become impossible to stop crowding. While only those who are stranded in a place other than their hometowns are taking train and flight routes, that won’t be the case once Delhi Metro resumes its operations. People with metro cards will start taking the metro route, which will lead to inevitable crowding. This is the reason why Delhi metro service has not yet given a go-ahead.

But the DMRC authorities are expecting a date soon.

1. Though there are reports that DMRC may get a nod before May 31, it is unlikely that the services will begin before May 31 as only five days are left for lockdown 4.0 to come to an end.

2. Once the operations begin, it will be restricted to only essential and government staff.

3. There will be no tokens. Only cardholders will be able to travel.

4. Trains will run with less capacity and for restricted hours.

5. Services can resume in a day’s notice given the preparedness of the DMRC, an official said.