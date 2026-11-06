Delhi Metro alters Diwali schedule: Earlier start on Pink, Magenta, Grey lines, 10 pm last train

The DMRC said in a post on X that the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines will begin running at 6 am, an hour ahead of their usual 7 am Sunday start.

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Metro timings changed for Diwali. File image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin services an hour earlier on three metro lines and advance the departure of the last train across all lines by an hour on Diwali, November 8.

The DMRC said in a post on X that trains on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines will leave their terminal stations at 6 am instead of the usual 7 am Sunday start.

LAST METRO TRAIN SERVICE TO COMMENCE AT 10:00 PM (INSTEAD OF ROUTINE 11:00 PM) FROM TERMINAL STATIONS OF ALL LINES ON DIWALI On the occasion of Diwali, i.e. 08th November 2026 (Sunday), Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden – Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola – Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations. Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and may refer to the DMRC website and official social media handles for further updates. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 6, 2026

Delhi Metro to start services an hour early on lines

The DMRC said the last train from the terminal stations of all lines will leave at 10 pm on Diwali, instead of the usual 11 pm. The DMRC said that for Diwali, the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Ext. and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola-Dhansa Bus Stand) will get going at 6 am from their terminal stations, an hour ahead of the usual 7 am Sunday start.

The last metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM.

Pink, Magenta and Grey lines to begin at…

Plan your journey around the new timings, and follow the DMRC website and official social media handles for the latest updates.

The early services will be available on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka-Kakrola-Dhansa Bus Stand).

On the flip side, the last train on every line, the Airport Express Line included, will pull out of terminal stations at 10 pm rather than 11 pm. The DMRC has asked passengers to plan their trips around this and watch its website and social media handles for updates.

GRAP-III invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The CAQM on Friday invoked Stage 3 measures under GRAP across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary step amid worsening air quality ahead of Diwali.

Under GRAP-3, dust-generating and air-pollution-causing construction and demolition activities are restricted across the National Capital Region.

The Delhi and NCR state governments have also been asked to decide whether public, municipal and private offices should operate at 50 per cent strength, with the remaining employees working from home.

The decision came after forecasts warned that Delhi’s air could get worse. IITM-Pune’s daily bulletin said the air was likely to remain ‘very poor’ on Friday before sliding into ‘severe’ from Saturday to Monday, and then swing between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ over the six days after that.