Delhi Metro Latest Update: Keeping the rush and crowd on the occasion of Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced a fresh schedule and said the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. However, in the morning, trains will run as per regular schedule.

"On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 14th November will start at 10PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines,"the DMRC said in a tweet.

The five-day Diwali festival, also known as the ‘festival of lights’, officially began on Thursday with Dhanteras. It is the third day on which the main festival is celebrated, which, in this case, falls on November 14.

On special occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day, metro services in the natiobal capital are partially affected as part of security arrangements.