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Delhi Metro Big Announcement: DMRC to add extra train trips after PM Modi’s appeal

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that it will run 24 additional train trips every Monday and expand ticketing facilities to encourage more people to shift from private vehicles to public transport across Delhi-NCR.

Published date india.com Published: May 18, 2026 8:23 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Delhi Metro Big Announcement: DMRC to add extra train trips after PM Modi’s appeal | Image: ANI

Delhi Metro Big Announcements: In a major announcement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will run as many as 24 additional train trips every Monday in order to encourage more people to shift from private vehicles to public transport across Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). The corporation will also deploy additional security and expand the ticketing facility as part of its plan. DMRC on Sunday said it will introduce 24 additional train trips and will deploy six extra trains every Monday starting from May 18. However, similar arrangements may also be made on other weekdays depending on passenger demand.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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