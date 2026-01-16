Delhi Metro Big Update: DMRC to start bike taxis, autos and cabs — check 10 stations, service starts from january 31 Lajpat Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Nehru Place

Home

Delhi Metro Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Metro has announced that it is going to start bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cabs from 10 busy stations starting January 31.

Delhi Metro Big Update: What comes as good news for the commuters of the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to start offering bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab services from January 31. Commuters will get easier rides home from 10 busy metro stations, TOI reported. The DMRC has taken the decision to reduce waiting time and offer a smoother travel option for daily passengers. The corporation is going to start the service at 10 metro stations located near major market hubs — New Delhi, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Rajiv Chowk and Millennium City Centre.

Delhi Metro Update: Last Mile Connectivity

The report states that the 10 major metro stations where DMRC is planning to start the bike taxi, auto-rickshaw and cab last-mile services are likely to include these locations:

Metro Station New Delhi Millennium City Centre (Gurugram) Lajpat Nagar Hauz Khas Rajiv Chowk Kashmere Gate Botanical Garden Vaishali Sikandarpur Nehru Place

Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Join Hands With Sahkar Taxi Cooperative

DMRC has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd (STCL) for the service. Notably, STCL is a multi-state cooperative society that operates – Bharat Taxi, a mobility platform, an initiative of the Cooperation Ministry. The platform specifically focuses on cooperative-based transport services with transparent pricing.

Under the agreement, STCL will operate its bike taxis, auto-rickshaw, and cab services on an aggregator from 10 metro stations.

Delhi Metro Update: Two Stations

According to Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, the corporation will deploy bike taxi service at two metro stations as part of a pilot phase. Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden have been selected for the pilot projec,t which will start from January 31st.

“As part of the pilot phase, dedicated bike taxi services will be deployed at two metro stations — Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden — by Jan 31. The pilot deployment will help assess commuter response, operational feasibility and service effectiveness before further expansion,” said Dayal.

Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Sarthi to integrate with Bharat Taxi app

According to DMRC, the digital integration is a crucial part of the project and the Bharat Taxi app will be integrated with the DMRC Sarthi app. This move will allow commuters to plan their metro travel and last-mile rides all on one platform.

“The integration of apps will enable passengers to identify available last-mile options at metro stations, obtain fare estimates, track vehicles and complete their journeys conveniently. This digital approach is expected to improve transparency, reduce waiting time and enhance overall service reliability for metro commuters,” a Delhi Metro official said.

DMRC stated pricing will remain competitive with current market rates.

