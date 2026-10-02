Delhi metro big update: Rajiv Chowk, INA among 11 stations closed ahead of Jantar Mantar protest; Check alternative routes, traffic advisories

Entry and exit at 11 Delhi Metro stations have been temporarily closed amid security arrangements ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi and Janpath.

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Delhi metro big update: Rajiv Chowk, INA among 11 stations closed ahead of Jantar Mantar CJP protest (Photo/IANS)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed entry and exit at 11 metro stations in central Delhi amid heightened security arrangements around a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. The stations will remain closed for entry and exit until further notice, according to the DMRC. However, passengers can continue to use interchange facilities at some of the affected stations.

The restrictions have been put in place as security agencies prepare for the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police has also denied permission for the proposed protest and increased security in the New Delhi area.

Full list of 11 closed metro stations

The stations where entry and exit have been closed are:

Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Rajiv Chowk

Seva Teerth

Mandi House

Lok Kalyan Marg

INA

Chawri Bazar

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

New Delhi

According to the DMRC, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat despite the closure of entry and exit gates.

Why are these metro stations closed?

The restrictions come ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has been called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), while reports have also mentioned participation by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory restrictions in the New Delhi district as part of its security arrangements. Officials are monitoring major entry points and have put additional security measures in place around areas leading towards the protest site.

Alternative metro routes for commuters

With several metro stations closed for entry and exit, commuters travelling towards central Delhi can use alternative stations that remain operational.

Barakhamba Road (Blue Line): A convenient option for reaching the Jantar Mantar area, followed by a short walk or road transport.

Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line): Another option for reaching central Delhi, with the remaining journey possible by road.

Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line): Located farther from Jantar Mantar but outside the list of stations facing closure.

Kashmere Gate: A major interchange on the Red, Yellow and Violet lines and another alternative for commuters travelling towards central Delhi.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced regulated movement around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road and Parliament Street.

Traffic heading towards Patel Chowk from Connaught Place and towards GPO from Patel Chowk may be diverted or regulated depending on the situation.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Jantar Mantar, Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and nearby roads where possible. People travelling through central Delhi should use alternative routes and keep extra time in hand.

Commuters advised to plan their journey

The metro restrictions are likely to affect passengers travelling through central Delhi, particularly those using stations around Connaught Place, New Delhi and government-office areas.

Commuters have been advised to check the latest DMRC updates before starting their journey and use alternative routes where possible. Since the closures are in force until further notice, passengers should check whether normal entry and exit has resumed before travelling.

The latest restrictions also come after similar metro closures during protests in central Delhi earlier this year, when several stations remained shut for security reasons and commuters faced difficulties reaching offices and other destinations.