New Delhi: Delhi Metro services on the blue line was affected between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar. The services had to be delayed as a passenger was seen on tracks at Jhandewalan, Zee News sources said.

However, metro on all other lines were operating normally.

More details are awaited.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro system in Delhi consists of 50 metro stations from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and a branch line consisting of 8 stations from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank.

Earlier on May 29, services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor, officials said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad. “Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops,” a senior DMRC official said. Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said. Only one station Jhilmil falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section.