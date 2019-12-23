New Delhi: Delhiites on Monday noon faced trouble in commuting as metro services on blue line were affected reportedly due to a crack between Karol bagh and Jhandewalan.

Besides, services were also affected on Rajiv Chowk. Informing about the same, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said,”Blue Line Update. Slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place. Normal service on all other lines.”

Earlier last month, metro services on both sides of the Blue Line–Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21 witnessed delays on Saturday morning.