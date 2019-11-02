New Delhi: Delhiites faced trouble in commuting as metro services on both sides of the Blue Line–Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21 witnessed delays on Saturday morning.

Services on the Blue Line was hit for over 40 minutes, reports claimed. The reason for the delay is yet to be ascertained.

Informing about the delay in the service, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Delay in services from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21.”

Metro commuters also vented out their anger on the micro-blogging site.”DMRC should start compensating for the time lost of commuters due these delays,” wrote one of the passengers.

I DMRC should start compensating for the time lost of commuters due these delays. These are happening on daily basis at office hours. We odd even again check making comeback how DMRC plan to provide smooth delay free service @ArvindKejriwal — Jatinder S Bedi (@bedijatinder) November 2, 2019

भाई आज तो राजीव चौक पहुंचने में 1 साल लग जाएगा — मनदीप छिकारा (@mandeepyuva) November 2, 2019

Earlier last month services were affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line for nearly half an hour due to signalling issue between Dwarka Mor-Dwarka section (towards Dwarka Sec 21). Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.