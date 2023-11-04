By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Metro Blue Line Services To Be Temporarily Unavailable on November 5; Check Routes Here
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services on a section of the Blue Line will be temporarily unavailable on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, due to scheduled mai
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services on a section of the Blue Line will be temporarily unavailable on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, due to scheduled maintenance work. The affected section is from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk, and the two metro stations in this section, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg, will also remain closed. Services will resume at 6:00 am on Sunday morning.
Trending Now
DMRC advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly. Passengers can use alternative modes of transportation, such as buses, taxis, or autorickshaws, to travel between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk on Sunday morning.
You may like to read
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on X, formerly Twitter, that train services on a section of the Blue Line will be temporarily unavailable on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, due to scheduled maintenance work. The affected section is from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk, and the two metro stations in this section, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg, will also remain closed. Services will resume at 6:00 am on Sunday morning.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.