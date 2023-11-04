Delhi Metro Blue Line Services To Be Temporarily Unavailable on November 5; Check Routes Here

Home

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services on a section of the Blue Line will be temporarily unavailable on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, due to scheduled maintenance work. The affected section is from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk, and the two metro stations in this section, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg, will also remain closed. Services will resume at 6:00 am on Sunday morning.

DMRC advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly. Passengers can use alternative modes of transportation, such as buses, taxis, or autorickshaws, to travel between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk on Sunday morning.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on X, formerly Twitter, that train services on a section of the Blue Line will be temporarily unavailable on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, due to scheduled maintenance work. The affected section is from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk, and the two metro stations in this section, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg, will also remain closed. Services will resume at 6:00 am on Sunday morning.

