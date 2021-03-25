New Delhi: Over 300 commuters were challaned by flying squads of the Delhi Metro for not wearing face masks properly and not adhering to social distancing norms. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to urge people to follow Coronavirus protocols and also counsel others to do the same. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

“To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro’s Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same,” it tweeted. On Tuesday, the flying squads penalised 234 commuters for such violations, the DMRC said on Twitter.

COVID Cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus, the health department said. It is the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases. The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data. The active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, the health bulletin said. The new infections pushed the tally to 6,49,973, while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday, according to official data.

Why are Cases Rising?

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.