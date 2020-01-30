New Delhi: In view of the unprecedented violence outside Jamia Milia Islamia University, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday shut down train services at Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate stations.

“Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed.” DMRC tweeted the preventive security measure.

An unidentified man brandishing a gun was videographed as walking in Jamia area earlier today as he was heard shouting ‘Kisko chahiye azadi (who wants freedom)? Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom)’ in presence of heavy security and several media persons. The suspect was later detained after he allegedly opened fire and injured a student.

The man identified himself as Ram Bhakt Gopal, according to reports.

The incident took place amid an ongoing protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in which scores of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat.

Two days ago a similar incident took place when a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area, though later he denied wielding the gun. “I always carry a gun wherever I go. I don’t know who took it out from my pocket,” the man had said.

Jamia Millia University has been the eye of the storm since December when a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 turned into a clash between the students and the police on December 15. On Thursday, three students of Jamia were summoned by Delhi Police.