How many Delhi metro stations are still closed amid CJP and Congress protest? Check full list here

Check the full list of Delhi metro stations that are still closed amid CJP and Congress protest.

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Delhi metro update: In a matter of bad news for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed another big metro station named Jhandewalan amid CJP and Congress protest in the national capital. Thee DMRC earlier in the day closed 16 metro stations across Blue line and Violet line. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi metro station closures and their recent update.

List of metro stations closed

1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026

In the recent tweet, the DMRC has opened the entry and exit points on Mandi house and Jhandewalan metro stations.

List of metro stations now open:

Jhandewalan metro station Mandi House metro station Central Secretariat metro station

Passengers suffer as DMRC closes key metro stations

The closure of 16 metro stations by the DMRC due to “security reasons” amid the ongoing CJP protest on Wednesday left hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded, forcing many to change routes midway, exit at unfamiliar stations and scramble for alternative transport during the morning rush.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday morning closed 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, citing “security reasons”.

The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

For many, it was the second such disruption within a week, adding to frustration over repeated delays to their daily commute. A similar shutdown happened on Monday.

Passengers said trains continued to run on several stretches but skipped closed stations, leaving them with little option but to travel further and retrace their journey by road.

(With inputs from agencies)