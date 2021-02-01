New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed the entry and exit gates of metro stations Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border on the Green Line as the farmers’ agitation intensify against the Centre’s agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers have been converging at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border following a tearful Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s impassioned appeal to protesters to bolster the stir. Also Read - Delhi Metro Yellow Line: Train Services Between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya to be Affected on January 31 Till 8 AM

Earlier this morning, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, vehicular traffic has been diverted at Akshardham for Noida. Also Read - Delhi Metro Update & Traffic Advisory: Entry/Exit Gates of Lal Quila Metro Station Shut, NH-24 Opens | Check Details

Notably, the Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the farmers’ protest. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resumes Operation on All Lines: Entry, Exit From Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Station Still Shut

The tide of the over two-month protest against the farm laws, which had lost its sheen after the violence in Delhi during the tractors parade on Republic day, appears to have regained momentum as is evident from the increased number of tents set up at the protest site. The Delhi Metro had shut the entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed as chaos escalated due to the farmers’ protest turning violent.

Farmers, carrying tricolours and raising slogans, took out marches, while a group of youths gathered at a spot near the Delhi-Meerut expressway and danced to patriotic songs till the sun went down.

Another protest was being held at the Delhi-Yamunotri National Highway here, prompting khap leaders to convene Sunday’s mahapanchayat. Brajpal Chaudhary, a Desh Khap leader at the protest site, said the fight was now for the prestige of farmers.