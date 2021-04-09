New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is reportedly planning to bring down the travel time between Greater Noida to Jewar airport to under 25 minutes by maintaining a speed of 120km an hour, where a major portion of the 32.3 km corridor would be elevated. The DMRC will also soon start working on three options – Metrolite, Metro Neo and Metro Express — to connect the Noida International Airport with Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida and eventually other parts of NCR, said a Times of India report. Also Read - Jewar Airport: Yogi Govt Allocates Rs 2,000 Crore for Noida International Airport

Speaking to the English daily, Shailendra Bhatia, a special duty official at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said, “At present, the priority is to provide quick connectivity to the Jewar airport from other parts of NCR. Metro connectivity already exists up to Knowledge Park II. Another corridor will have to be constructed to connect the last leg. But so far not more than five to six stations will be planned here.” Also Read - Noida International Airport: First Flight Likely By December 2023 or January 2024, Says Top Executive

The DMRC is now making a fresh report after the earlier one made in 2019 was rejected on grounds of travel time and the new project report will have all the details related to cost estimates and other aspects of the three metro options (lite, neo and express). Meanwhile, to provide multi-modal connectivity to the airport site, YEIDA had also committed to deliver a metro link in the Yamuna Expressway region before commercial operations begin at the Noida International Airport. Also Read - Zurich Airport Pips Adani, DIAL; Wins Bid to Build Delhi-NCR's Third Airport

As per official sources, the elevated portion of the metro corridor would run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway while the one cutting through Greater Noida would be underground. And, the metro line would be integrated into the terminal building of the airport. “At present, it takes 45 to 50 minutes to cover the distance between Greater Noida and Jewar by car. The metro is being planned to bring down the travel time,” said an official.