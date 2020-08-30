New Delhi: As metro railways will return to their tracks from September 7 onwards, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation has decided to launch new smart travel cards, which will be different from the existing metro cards. However, commuters with smart cards will not face any issue in recharging their cards. A detailed SOP on metro travel will be issued soon. Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to Resume Services Amid Spike of COVID-19 Cases in Capital, SOP to be Announced Soon

Features of new smart cards

1. These cards will need zero human intervention. The existing smart cards, even after being recharged online, need to be swiped at the machine to add the top-up amount. New cards will not require this step.

2. The new cards will be issued through Autope app, available in the Google Play Store.

3. The cards will automatically recharge with Rs 200 at the gate if the balance is below Rs 100.

4. The amount will be debited from the commuters’ bank account.

5. Commuters can get new cards delivered at their homes for the first time.

6. Autope will offer a 5 per cent additional discount on each top-up.

7. Those with old smart cards can download Autope and upgrade their old cards to get features like auto top-up. However, after registering old cards, commuters will have to visit the customer care of any metro stations for activation.

8. Even if old smart card users do not link their cards to Autope, they will not face any issue.

9. DMRC will not issue any tickets now.

10. Most Delhi Metro commuters have smart cards. These new cards are initially for new users and then for existing users who want auto top-up features in their cards.

Metros will start services from September 7. The frequency will be less, only a few gates at the stations will be opened to naturally control the crowd.