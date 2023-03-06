Home

Holi 2023: Delhi Metro Services To Start From 2.30 PM on All Lines Including Airport Express

On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2022, Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

DMRC News: Delhi Metro services will be available from 2:30 pm on all lines of the metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line on Holi i.e. March 8, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday. “On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, i.e., 08th March, 2023 (Wednesday), Metro services will NOT be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line,” DMRC said.

“In addition, Metro Feeder bus services will also resume after 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on 08th March, 2023,” it added.

Delhi Police Issues Guidelines for Holi 2023:

Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for Holi celebrations in the city. The police, in its statement, said that strict action would be taken against drunk driving. Delhi Police also added elaborate security arrangements are being made and random checking will be conducted to deal with traffic violations.

“On the day of the Holi festival, adequate deployment of the police force will be done as per requirements. As Holi gives a message of the triumph of good over evil we want all Delhi residents to be safe, and clean during Holi,” SS Yadav, Special CP Traffic, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Delhi Police will keep a check on black films, triple riding, underage driving and without a helmet driving. Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquors and police will take strict action against drunken driving,” police added.

