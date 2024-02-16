Video: Iron Pipe From Delhi Metro Station Falls On Busy, 1 Injured

Delhi Metro: An iron pipe dislocated from the Subhash Nagar Metro Station and fell on a busy road, injuring a person on Thursday evening.

Video: Iron Pipe From Delhi Metro Station Falls On Busy, 1 Injured

New Delhi: A person sustained injuries after an iron pipe, dislodged from Subhash Nagar metro station, fell onto a car and a scooter on Thursday evening. The incident caused disruption in traffic. Emergency services, after getting the information, rushed to the scene to provide immediate care to the injured and facilitate the removal of the pipe from the road. A 26-year-old woman was injured in the incident after the iron pipe fell on a motorcyclist who then rammed into the woman’s scooter, Hindustan Times reported.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Delhi | An iron pipe reportedly dislocated from Subhash Nagar Metro Station and fell on a car and scooty earlier this evening. At least one injury reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/y03qJAbevh — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

You may like to read

According to Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer, the woman does not want any legal action now. “An MLC was received from the hospital about the woman. There was some damage to the scooter as well. As per the statement, she does not want any legal action now,” he said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.