New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that metro operations will resume at 6 AM on all sections, Sunday onwards. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home' | Details Here

“This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue,” DMRC said in a statement. Also Read - Activist & Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Passes Away in Delhi After Suffering From Liver Cirrhosis

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed its services after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - AAP's Raghav Chadha Tears Up Slum Demolition Notice, Says Will Move Supreme Court Against Centre

Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. In this stage, trains will operate in two batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM.

Services on other lines which had reopened under stage one from Monday through Thursday will now also follow the stage two schedule.

Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to be reopened on Monday, followed by Blue Line and Pink Line resuming services on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line were made operational.

(With agency inputs)