New Delhi: Delhi Metro is constructing an additional interchange facility (halt platform) on the Green Line i.e. Line 5 (Inderlok/KirtiNagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh Bahadurgarh) which will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Line i.e.Line-7(Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line. Also Read - This Delhi Restaurant is Offering Special Discount to Vaccinated Customers

To undertake the construction of this halt platform, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar (Line-5) will be regulated from the intervening night of 18th /19th June 2021 till 30th September 2021 as follows: Also Read - Arrangements in Final Phase to Make Sputnik V Vaccine Available in 9 More Cities Across India: Dr Reddy’s

FIRST AND LAST TRAIN SERVICES ON LINE-5 FROM 18TH JUNE TO 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021

S.N. Section Weekdays (Mon-Sat) Sunday Also Read - Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor Work On Fast Lane | Photos

First Train Last train First Train Last train

Brig. Hoshiar Singh-Inderlok 7:00 AM 09:00 PM 8:00 AM 09:00 PM

Brig. Hoshiar Singh-Kirtinagr 7:18 AM 09:10 PM 8:18 AM 09:10 PM

Inderlok – Brig. Hoshiar Singh 7:25 AM 09:30 PM 8:25 AM 09:30 PM

Kirtinagar – Brig. Hoshiar Singh 7:25 AM 09:30 PM 8:25 AM 09:30 PM

Announcements regarding the same will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Green Line during this period.

This is for the first time that such a special halt platform is being planned to connect two already operational Metro corridors. This halt platform will provide interconnectivity between the Green and the Pink Line at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line.

There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms but boarding and deboarding facilities will be available as a result of which passengers desirous of interchanging trains between Line 5 and Line 7 will be able to use the facility. The platforms will be connected by a 230-metres long Foot Over Bridge (FOB), which will connect the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line.

The platforms will be 155 metres in length and shall be connected with the FOB by two extra large lifts (each platform) with capacity of 26 passengers each and staircases. The total height from the platform level of the new platforms to the concourse of the Punjabi Bagh West station of Pink Line is 16.75 metres. Therefore, the passage has been planned at two levels. The passengers after coming down from the staircases or lifts from platform will again have to take stairs, two escalators or a through movement lift to finally reach the concourse area.

At present, there is no interconnectivity between the two corridors. This facility will be of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka, Nangloi etc.