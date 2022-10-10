New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that it has made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines to facilitate the spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India and South Africa. The match is scheduled on 11 October at Ferozshah Kotla Ground’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.Also Read - Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services to be Disrupted Till 2 PM; Check Timings and Other Details

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines,” Delhi Metro’s Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a press release. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services On Noida-Dwarka Line To Not Work Till 2 PM On October 2

Here are some of the key takeaways: