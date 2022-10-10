New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that it has made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines to facilitate the spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India and South Africa. The match is scheduled on 11 October at Ferozshah Kotla Ground’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.Also Read - Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services to be Disrupted Till 2 PM; Check Timings and Other Details
“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines,” Delhi Metro’s Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a press release. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services On Noida-Dwarka Line To Not Work Till 2 PM On October 2
Here are some of the key takeaways:
- The Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes.
- On the Red Line, the revised timing would be midnight for Rithala, while it would be 11:50 pm.
- For Yellow Line, the revised timing would be 11:50 pm for Samaypur Badli and 11:20 pm for HUDA City Centre.
- In the Blue Line, the last train timing has been revised for several stations.
- The last train at NOIDA Electronic City will reach at 11:25 pm
- In Vaishali it would reach at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 (towards NOIDA) at 11:10 pm
- Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm.
- In the Green Line, the last train timings are Kirtinagar at 12:30 am, Inderlok at 12:20 am, Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11:30 pm, Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11:35 pm.
- For Violet Line: Kashmere Gate at midnight, Raja Nahar Singh at 10:55 pm. For Pink Line, the revised timing are Majlis Park – 11:40 pm and Shiv Vihar – 11:40 pm.
- For Magenta Line, the last train would be at Janakpuri (W) at 12:40 am and Botanical Garden– 12:30 am. While for Grey Line, the last train to Dwarka will reach at 1 am and for Dhansa BusStand its 12:45 am.