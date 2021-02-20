Delhi Metro Latest News Today: Commuters who are travelling on Blue Line of Delhi Metro daily, here is a crucial update for you. As per updates from the DMRC, the metro train services on Blue Line Metro are scheduled to be affected due to repair work on Sunday. Because of the maintenance work, people may face trouble on the Blue line for some time in the morning. However, the train services will be restored after 9:30 AM. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan: Delhi Metro Blocks Entry, Exit at 4 Stations on Green Line, Traffic Alert at Borders

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said that on 21 February 2021, it will carry out the planned track maintenance work between Dwarka and Janakpuri West, the train services will not be available on the same section from the beginning of revenue hours to 9:30 AM. Also Read - Azadpur to Become Delhi Metro's Second Triple Interchange Station After Kashmere Gate

Public Service Announcement Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity To undertake planned track maintenance work between Dwarka and Janakpuri West on 21st February 2021, train services will not be available on the same section from start of revenue hours till 9:30 AM. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) February 19, 2021

However, the metro services on the Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West section would continue to be available in one loop as per the Sunday’s timetable. The metro services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section would commence from 8 AM.

Services on the Janakpuri West-Dwarka section would be suspended due to the ongoing track maintenance on this section. Metro trains would, however, continue to run between Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21.

For travellers’ information, the regular announcements would be made for informing the passengers at the stations and inside the trains during this period.