Chakka Jam: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry/exit gates of various stations including Khan Market, Nehru Place, ITO, Delhi Gate and Mandi House ahead of the three-hour chakka jam called by farmers. Further, entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station on the yellow line have also been closed for commuters. Also Read - Chakka Jam LIVE: 50,000 Personnel & Drone Cameras, Security Beefed up in Delhi; 12 Metro Stations on Alert

Busy lines including Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat metro stations have also been shut by the DMRC as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Chakka Jam: Delhi Police Tells DMRC to be Prepared to Shut These Metro Stations On Short Notice

The DMRC in a series of tweets from its official handle said, “Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed.” Also Read - Farmers' Nationwide Chakka Jam Today Except in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand: Check Timing, Services to be Affected

“The entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed,” it said in another tweet.

In another tweet, it said, “Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila (Red fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed. Interchange facility is available.”

We at india.com are keeping a tab on Delhi Metro Status for the next three hours and will update the copy with new updates.

Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are also closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation https://t.co/sncjfStGIy — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Farmers have announced nationwide ‘chakka jam’ (road block) over three farm laws for three hours between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements in view of the farmers’ ‘chakka jam’.

On January 26, during the Kisan Gantantra parade, violent clashes took place at several places in the national capital leaving many farmers and policemen injured. Agitating farmers also hoisted a pennant at the Red Fort on January 26.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year. The farmers are demanding repealing of three farm laws and guarantee of the minimum support price.