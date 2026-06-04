Delhi Metro set for major connectivity boost as 3 new corridors spanning 36 km, 39 stations near completion | Check routes

As part of its ongoing expansion, Delhi Metro is expected to launch three new corridors this year. The projects include new routes on the Magenta and Golden Lines, as well as the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the city.

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Delhi Metro's Pink Line will also witness expansion. File image/PTI

Good news could be on the way for Delhi Metro passengers, as three new corridors being developed under Phase 4 are likely to open by the end of this year. The projects include an 18-km Magenta Line extension from Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk and a connection between Majlis Park and RK Ashram.

Another major addition is the 18-km Golden Line corridor linking Aerocity and Tughlakabad. The Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension route was already opened in January, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park stretch of the Magenta Line on March 8.

Krishna Park to Deepali Chowk on Magenta Line

Delhi Metro is set to expand further this year, with work on the Magenta Line stretches between Krishna Park and Deepali Chowk, and Majlis Park and RK Ashram, likely to be completed by December-end.

The new sections are expected to enhance connectivity across East and West Delhi. Meanwhile, the Aerocity–Tughlakabad route of the Golden Line is also expected to open this year, providing easier access to the airport for residents of South Delhi and Faridabad.

Pink Line to extend from Majlis Park to Maujpur

The government cleared three major Delhi Metro projects on March 7, 2019 — the Majlis Park–Maujpur Pink Line corridor, the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg Magenta Line extension, and the Aerocity–Tughlakabad Golden Line. Nearly five years later, on March 13, 2024, it also approved the Golden Line extension to Lajpat Nagar and Saket along with the Indralok–Indraprastha Metro route.

Metro corridors under construction

Delhi Metro is expanding its network with a 17.5-km extension of the Magenta Line connecting Krishna Park Extension, Deepali Chowk, Majlis Park and RK Ashram Marg. The corridor, slated for completion by December, will add 14 new stations to the network. In addition, a 12.3-km metro route from Indralok to Indraprastha is being planned, featuring 10 proposed stations.

Golden Line from Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad

Delhi Metro’s upcoming Golden Line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad is likely to open by the end of the year. The 23.6-km corridor will have 15 stations and is expected to improve connectivity across South Delhi. Work is also progressing on the 8.39-km Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block stretch of the Golden Line, which will include eight stations. In addition, the Red Line extension from Rithala to Kundli is planned over 26.46 km, with 21 new stations proposed along the route.