Delhi Metro Resumption Date: Amid reports that Delhi Metro may resume its operations from May 27 — Wednesday — Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said no confirmation has come yet from the Centre. As trains, domestic flights have started operations and inter-state movement has been allowed by the Centre from May 18 onwards, Delhi is waiting for a green signal to start its metro operations.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation has been gearing up for the resumption of the services even before May 17 when lockdown 3.0 came to an end, hoping that the services may be resumed from May 18. However, services were not resumed on May 18 as the ministry of home affairs did not allow metro during lockdown 4.0.

A Foot Over Bridge constructed by DMRC to connect the Samaypur Badli station with the Badli Railway station and the Samaypur Village was, meanwhile, opened for the public. This 88m long FOB will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur.

On Tuesday, all DMRC employees were asked to report to duty, which triggered speculations that metro services may start on Wednesday. The DMRC employees were reporting for duty on a rotational basis throughout the lockdown as works were on to prepare Delhi metro COVID-19-ready. But on Tuesday, all 14,000 staff of the DMRC have been asked to attend duty.

However, Delhi transport minister said no confirmation has come in this regards. The Delhi government wants to resume the services, the minister said.