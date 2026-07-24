Delhi metro news, July 24: Entry and exit CLOSED in 17 key stations today amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, here’s what commuters need to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that 17 Metro stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Friday, July 24, until further notice due to heightened security arrangements in the national capital. The restrictions have been put in place as security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.
List of Delhi Metro stations closed on July 24
According to the DMRC, the following Metro stations will remain shut from 7.30 am on Friday, July 24, until further instructions: