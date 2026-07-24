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  • Delhi metro news, July 24: Entry and exit CLOSED in 17 key stations today amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, heres what commuters need to know

Delhi metro news, July 24: Entry and exit CLOSED in 17 key stations today amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, here’s what commuters need to know

While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities were to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 24, 2026, 7:03 AM IST
Delhi metro news, July 24: Entry and exit CLOSED in 17 key stations today amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, here's what commuters need to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that 17 Metro stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Friday, July 24, until further notice due to heightened security arrangements in the national capital. The restrictions have been put in place as security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.

List of Delhi Metro stations closed on July 24

According to the DMRC, the following Metro stations will remain shut from 7.30 am on Friday, July 24, until further instructions:

Read more: Delhi Metro advisory: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM till further notice; Check full list

  • Lok Kalyan Marg
  • Rajiv Chowk
  • Patel Chowk
  • Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
  • Barakhambha Road
  • Supreme Court
  • Seva Teerth
  • Janpath
  • Mandi House
  • Central Secretariat
  • ITO
  • Delhi Gate
  • Indraprastha
  • Khan Market
  • Jor Bagh
  • Shivaji Stadium
  • Jhandewalan

These Metro stations are located near Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex, where security has been stepped up.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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