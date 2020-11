New Delhi: The entry and exit gates at six metro stations have been closed as the protests by farmers intensified on Friday. “Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra metro stations on Green Line are now closed”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporationsaid. Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers' Protest | List of Routes to be Avoided Here