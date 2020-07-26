New Delhi: The reopening of educational institutions, metros, gyms, cinema theatres and the resumption of international flights were few of the issues that the Centre reserved for the third phase of unlocking to be addressed. The third phase begins from August 1. But it is unlikely that metro operations will start anytime soon. Also Read - Gym Reopening News: Will Mumbai be the First City to Reopen Gyms? Read Here

1. Reports said no decision has been taken regarding the resumption of the metro services anywhere in the country — leave alone Delhi Metro.

2. The focus now is more on containing the virus, which will be undone if metro services begin.

3. Delhi is in a good position now in handling the COVID-19 situation. There was no lockdown. Government buses were plying in a limited capacity. The gains of this period should not be squandered away.

4. Most of the other cities where metros are operational are under lockdown now. While they will open gradually in August, the resumption of the metro services would not be a good idea.

5. Since Delhi Metro is connected to Noida and Gurgaon, cities which are under partial lockdown, resuming the metro services will involve a lot of issues, which are not the priority now.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation has already admitted that it can’t repay its loan and has requested the Centre to bail it out. This has happened for the first time as Delhi metros have been closed for the past four months. However, DMRC sources have said they are prepared to resume the services any time. Every day, two trains are run on a trial basis.