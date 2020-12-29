Delhi Metro Latest News: Ahead of New Year, here comes a piece of good news for commuters of Delhi Metro. Passengers travelling on the Airport Line need not to buy a separate token or card to board a train. Now they can use RuPay-Debit card to get entry into the station premises and board a train. Also Read - PM Modi Launches National Common Mobility Card: All You Need To Know About NCMC, Its Benefits

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Common Mobility Card on Monday. The National Common Mobility Card is fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line. It will now enable passengers carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

"This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Way back in March 2019, PM Modi had launched the indigenously-developed NCMC to enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using Metro and bus services across the country.

Notably, this is the first major event of Delhi Metro in 2020 which saw an unprecedented lockdown in the earlier months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An inter-operable transport card, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) will allow Airport Express Line commuters to save the time that they spend standing in queue for Delhi Metro tickets. Under this facility, a person carrying a RuPay- Debit Card that has been issued by 23 banks in the last 18 months, will be able to travel on the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro rail network using that card.

Noting that urbanisation should not be seen as a challenge but used as an opportunity to build better infrastructure and enhance people’s ease of living, PM Modi said that the number of cities with metro rail has grown from five to 18 now. By 2025, this is going to be extended to more than 25 cities.