Relief for passengers as Delhi Metro opens all stations for passenger services | Check details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced the resumption of metro services across all stations in the network after nearly 16 stations were shut down through the day.

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Delhi Metro stations open for public. Representational Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all stations were open for travel on Wednesday after the city saw station closures throughout the day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the national capital.

The announcement, made on their social media platform X, stated, ” All stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger services.”

Service Update All stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger services. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations have been reopened for passengers. In a service update posted on X, the DMRC confirmed the resumption of full passenger movement at these key stations. “Entry gates for Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open,” the DMRC stated.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates at the Jhandewalan metro station on the Blue Line have been reopened for passenger movement. “Entry and Exit gates for Jhandewalan metro station are now open,” the DMRC stated.

DMRC shuts down major Metro stations

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations to maintain security, while ensuring that train switching options remain accessible at major nodes.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate. Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, detailed the specific locations affected by the security protocols and clarified how passenger transfers will function. The shutdown comes on the third day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.

Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on PILs alleging excessive force during CJP protest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the July 20 protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia granted the respondents four weeks to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11. The Court directed that CCTV footage and other relevant records be preserved in accordance with the applicable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

During the hearing, the Bench questioned the Centre’s objection to the maintainability of the petitions and observed that even if the gathering was an unlawful assembly, there was a prescribed legal procedure for dealing with such situations. “We have some questions for you. Was this an isolated incident? Perhaps not. Even if this was an unlawful assembly, there is a procedure to deal with it,” the Bench remarked while hearing Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.