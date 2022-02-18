New Delhi: To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at train services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations on Delhi metro’s yellow line will remain suspended on Sunday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.Also Read - This Delhi Man Has Built More Than 2.5 Lakh Nests to Provide Shelters to Birds

Where the metro services will be curtailed?

As per DMRC's official statement, train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 am due to regular maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

"Hence, three Metro stations namely Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, and New Delhi will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section up to 6:30 am," said DMRC in an official statement.

Alternative Route

However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line. DMRC said commuters can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line.