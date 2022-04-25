New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Blue Line metro, connecting Dwarka Sector 21/ Dwarka to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali continued to face delays on Monday, April 25. The signboards displayed incomplete information on the destination station and the waiting period. The metro line has been facing problems for the past few days.Also Read - Delhi Logs 1,042 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest Since February 10; Positivity Rate 4.64% | Top 10 Points

Delay In Services

Several netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the inefficiency of the services on the Blue Line. A user Vishnu Saini wrote, Dear @OfficialDMRC this is my 2nd tweet about your service, every time blue line metro got delayed and no improvement by your side, kindly do the needful ASAP as every time we reach ofc due to metro inconvenience and this should not be accepted. @OfficialDMRC @PMOIndia” Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases

Another user by the username @Tron_Tempest wrote on the micro-blogging site, “@OfficialDMRC why is blue line running so late & not on time. I have been traveling from Blue line every day & from past week, Blue line station’s are not showing properly when metro is coming & metro are coming very late. Plus there is no update on station why it is happening?”

Lack of Information

Another issue, that the commuters of the line have been facing, is the lack of information on the destination station and the waiting time. As the Blue line has some important stations like Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Rajiv Chowk, Supreme Court, Noida Sector 16 and Barakhamba Road, the lack of information has also become a headache for the travellers.

‘No report of any delay’

Talking to india.com, a DMRC official said that there was no technical issue reported as such, on Monday. The official said, “There might be some local issue with the signalling, but no major error has been reported to the DMRC.”

However, the issue of incomplete information continues to exist for the daily commuters.