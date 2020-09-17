New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the Tughlakabad–Aerocity corridor being built under the Phase IV project will be named as the ‘Silver Line’. Also Read - Delhi Metro Urges Commuters to 'Stagger Journeys, Avoid Peak Hours' as it Resumes Full Services

Notably DMRC colour codes its corridors to help commuters remember the routes easily.

“Silver has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of DMRC’s Corporate Communication.

“This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code,” it said.

The 22-km-long Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 15 stations and this line will connect the Airport Express Line with the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh).

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the prime minister, in March last year had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro’s proposed phase-4 which will further improve connectivity in the national capital

Under Phase IV, 61.679 km of new Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro.

(With PTI inputs)