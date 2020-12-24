New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on December 28. It will be operated on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday. Also Read - Gurudev's Vision For World's Welfare Is At Core of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi

The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020," the DMRC said in a statement.

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money.

(With PTI inputs)