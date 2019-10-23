New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took over the reins of handling the maintenance and operations of Gurgaon’s Rapid Metro network developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) from the night of October 22.

“With this takeover, the total Metro network has now become 389 KM with 285 stations, including the NOIDA-Greater NOIDA corridor,” tweeted DMRC on Tuesday. Notably, there are no changes in the operation of train services on the 11.6 km-long corridor.

The Rapid Metro system covers various stations including Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity and Vodafone Velvedere Towers, according to news agency PTI.

In an official statement, DMRC promised to deliver the best possible services to the commuters of the Rapid Metro link. “The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security etc. so that the passenger services may be maintained in a smooth and trouble-free manner,” said DMRC as quoted by news agency PTI.

Train services on the Rapid Metro corridor start at 6 am from Sector 55-56 station and Sikenderpur station with a frequency of four-and-a-half minutes during morning peak hours and five minutes and 15 seconds during evening peak hours.

