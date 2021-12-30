New Delhi: Amid restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases, gates of some Delhi Metro stations will be closed after a specific time in the evening on December 31 in view of New Year’s Eve.Also Read - Will Delhi Impose Further Restrictions in Coming Days As Positivity Goes Above 1 Percent? Check Details Here

Passengers will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards and all the exit gates will be closed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed from Rajiv Chowk Metro station till the departure of the last train from the station, the DMRC added.