New Delhi: After a brief disruption, normal services were restored on Delhi Metro’s red Line on Monday morning. Notably, Delhiites today faced trouble in commuting on red line after the services between Pitampura and Rithala were hit as a passenger was spotted standing on the track at Rohini West.

Informing about the delay in the service, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet had said,”Delay in services between Pitampura and Rithala due to a passenger on track at Rohini West. Normal service on all other lines.” A few minutes later, the DMRC updated that the normal services on the red line have been resumed.

Red Line Update Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/8sHk39N92Y — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 9, 2019