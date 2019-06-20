New Delhi: There has been a delay in services from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Dilshad Garden on the Red line of the Delhi metro. Other lines are operating normally, news agency ANI reported.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

The cause of the delay is not yet known. More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 29, services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor, officials said. “Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops,” a senior DMRC official said. Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said. Only one station Jhilmil falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section.