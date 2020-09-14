New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Monday resumed full services, with reopening the Airport Express Line after a hiatus of more than 170 days due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown. Conducting the first day of all metro services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged passengers to avoid peak hours of the day by staggering their journey timings. Also Read - Follow Guidelines, Stagger Time of Your Journeys: DMRC to Commuters as it Resumes Full Services From Today | Key Points

"Delhi Metro's peak hours are from 8AM – 12 noon and from 4PM – 8PM. To facilitate passengers, a headway of 2 min 45 sec to 6 min will be maintained from 8AM to 8PM. Please stagger your journeys so that adequate social distancing can be maintained in the Metro," the DMRC tweeted.

More than 1.5 lakh people had availed Delhi metro services across the various corridors till 7:30 PM today. Of them around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly, while 114 commuters were fined Rs 200 for violating social distancing norms or not wearing masks.

Notably, all corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule – 6 AM to 11 PM.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday in a staggered manner, starting with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, followed by the Blue Line.

Stage two kicked in on Friday with Red, Magenta and Green lines also opening their doors to commuters and service hours being extended.

On Sunday, the DMRC started its services two hours early than the normal timing of 8 AM to facilitate students appearing for NEET 2020 exam on September 13.