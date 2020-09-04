Delhi Metro Resumption News: After making the announcement that the Delhi Metro services will resume operations from September 7, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday released a list of entry gates that passengers will be able to access from next week. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Open in 3 Phases, Selected Gates to Open For Entry, Only Smart Cards Allowed
As per the list shared by the DMRC, only gate no 7 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be accessible for passengers at this time.
Moreover, the gate no 7 and 4 at Kashmere gate bus terminal will be open for entry and exit. The gate no 5 at the Ajmeri gate will be used for exit purpose for passengers. On the other hand, the Chandni Chowk metro station will be accessible from gate no 5.
Here is complete list of gates for passengers
On Wednesday, the DMRC said that the Delhi Metro services will start operations in three stages from September 7-12 after a hiatus of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the stations in containment zones would remain closed.
“The Delhi Metro services will be resumed in a graded manner in three stages from September 7-12 with the Yellow Line or Line 2 connecting Samyapur Bali in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon and Rapid Metro to be the first ones to be made operational on September 7,” the DMRC said in a statement.
Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening, it said.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday had issued ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, permitting metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.