Delhi Metro Resumption News: After making the announcement that the Delhi Metro services will resume operations from September 7, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday released a list of entry gates that passengers will be able to access from next week.

As per the list shared by the DMRC, only gate no 7 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be accessible for passengers at this time.

Moreover, the gate no 7 and 4 at Kashmere gate bus terminal will be open for entry and exit. The gate no 5 at the Ajmeri gate will be used for exit purpose for passengers. On the other hand, the Chandni Chowk metro station will be accessible from gate no 5.

A few earmarked gates have been identified for the entry/exit of passengers. Please visit the following link for a detailed list. #MetroBackOnTrackhttps://t.co/fQcq5Cxcpj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 4, 2020

Here is complete list of gates for passengers

On Wednesday, the DMRC said that the Delhi Metro services will start operations in three stages from September 7-12 after a hiatus of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the stations in containment zones would remain closed.

“The Delhi Metro services will be resumed in a graded manner in three stages from September 7-12 with the Yellow Line or Line 2 connecting Samyapur Bali in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon and Rapid Metro to be the first ones to be made operational on September 7,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening, it said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday had issued ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, permitting metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.