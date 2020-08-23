Delhi Metro Reopening News Updates: Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has urged the Centre to restart metro services in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday issued a statement saying it is ready with all necessary guidelines to recommence operations whenever directed by the government. Also Read - Unlock 3: When Will Delhi Metro Services Reopen? Here’s What CM Kejriwal Has to Say

In the statement, the DMRC said that all efforts will be made to make the travel of commuters safe.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for commuters," DMRC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it.

“I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard,” he said.

As per media reports, the metro services in Delhi may resume from September for 15 days on a trial basis. It was also reported that only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach and the metro will be opened for essential services only.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on August 20 inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities.

As per reports, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services late March due to COVID-19 situation.