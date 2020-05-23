Delhi Metro Resume Date: After railways and domestic flights, all eyes are on the resumption of Delhi metro — the lifeline of Delhi’s public transport. For transport to the railway station and airport too, the metro link is necessary. Here is all you need to know. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Strikes in Uttar Pradesh For 6 Months, Yogi Adityanath Govt Invokes For Essential Services Maintainance Act | Highlights

1. According to speculations, Delhi Metro might start its operations after Eid. But it won’t be before May 31. Unlike domestic flight operations, there will be no new amendment to the MHA guideline of prohibited activities to allow metro operations during lockdown 4.0. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Provide Full Refund of Cancelled Tickets For Trains Scheduled to Run From June 1

2. So, it’s likely that Delhi Metro operations resume from June 1. Also Read - Not Following Guidelines? Centre Asks States, UTs to Implement Lockdown Norms Strictly to Prevent COVID-19

3. The services will be resumed in a staggered manner. Metro lines connecting to New Delhi Railway Station and airport will open first.

4. Opening of metro lines connection Delhi to Noida, Gurgaon, Vaishali will take time. It will be done in the next phase.

5. A foot-over-bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday.

6. A law student had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a court order to the Centre and the DMRC to resume operations as soon as possible. The high court didn’t rule in favour of reopening the services now.

7. The DMRC is ready with its new set of social-distancing protocols — inside the trains and at the metro stations.

8. Even if Delhi metro resumes operations from June 1 — once it is permitted by the Centre — other state governments will be the deciding authority to give a green signal to metro operations in the respective states.