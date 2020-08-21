New Delhi: Amid speculations of resumption of Delhi metro services, DMRC chief Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities. Notably, the Delhi Metro has been shut since March 22 when the ‘Janta Curfew’ was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently the nationwide lockdown. It has reportedly suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure. Also Read - Haryana CM Goes in 3-Day Quarantine After Union Minister Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the DMRC officials have described Singh’s visit as a ‘routine inspection’. “MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk metro station on Thursday. The routine inspection was part of checking the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities,” the DMRC tweeted. Also Read - Use COVID-19 Lessons to do Things Right For Future: UN Chief

On the other hand, the Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, whenever it receives a nod from the Centre to resume operations. From thermal scanners to test temperature of commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, DMRC has adopted all possible measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

Earlier it was reported that the DMRC might resume its services after Independence Day. A senior DMRC official had stated that the Metro services were ready to be reopened this month with the commencement of the Unlock 3 guideline from the Ministry of Home Affairs but due to security reasons in the wake of August 15 preparations, the decision was deferred.

“We had several meetings and we were ready to begin operations by the end of July but due to security reasons for August 15 celebrations it has been decided that another review meeting will take place after Independence Day after which Metro services may start,” a DMRC official told reporters.