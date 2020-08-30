New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday issued guidelines as it is set to restore its services next month after nearly a gap of six months. As per the latest guidelines, there will be a ban on tokens for the train ride and a limited number of passengers will be allowed in each coach. The authorities, however, are yet to mention an exact figure in this regard. Also Read - Delhi Metro: DMRC to Issue New Metro Cards | All You Need to Know

This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: 'Team up For Toys', PM Modi Reiterates India's Resolve For 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' | Highlights

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, said a statement issued by MHA. Also Read - Over 78,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 35 Lakh-Mark Ahead of Unlock 4

Meanwhile, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed inside metro premises and train coaches, as per government guidelines. People without masks will not be allowed to enter metro trains.

“Trains will halt for longer duration than on regular days to allow commuters to board coaches and alight from it while maintaining physical distance. Also, the number of persons permissible to board a lift will be reduced in view of social distancing, and the exact number is still being worked out,” a source told PTI.

From new smart cards with auto top-up facility to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, Delhi Metro is all set to handle commuters in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, DMRC officials had earlier said.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed the DMRC’s decision to resume its services for the public in the fourth phase of unlock. “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from September 7 in a phased manner,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had said that Metro services should be resumed on an experiment