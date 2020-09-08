Delhi Metro Resumes Operation: After a gap of five months, the Delhi Metro on Monday resumed services with strict COVID guidelines in place. Also Read - Unlock 4: Punjab Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Shortens Night Curfew; Hotels. Restaurants to Remain Open on All Days

As per updates from DMRC, over 15,000 commuters travelled on the Delhi Metro on its Yellow Line with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and employees. On regular days, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro is over 26 lakhs.

Part of the strict measures, station employees frequently sanitised areas of the metro station and ensured social distancing norms, even as several commuters said the closure of most entry-exit gates caused delay and inconvenience.

Police said that there was no violation of COVID-19 guidelines at metro stations as no challan was issued by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said the police welcomed the commuters on the first day.

“Not many people turned up due to which big gatherings did’nt take place inside the metro premises. They were told to follow the COVID-19 norms for their own safety. We gave masks to people but most of them were aware and had already taken all the precautions,” he said.

Trains operated in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening.

Metro services in the National Capital Region were closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

Mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system on the first day. A police official said the challenge will grow when other metro lines start operating.

(With inputs from PTI)