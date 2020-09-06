Delhi Metro Reopening News: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to resume its services from tomorrow, September 7, in a graded manner as part of the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines. First up, services will begin on the Yellow line – Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre – and Rapid Metro line in Gurugram. Also Read - Delhi Metro Reopening News: DMRC Releases List of Gates For Passengers to Access From Sept 7

Thorough cleaning and sanitisation activities are being carried out at all the depots and over the next five days, the remaining lines of the Delhi Metro will also be made operational for all passengers. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Open in 3 Phases, Selected Gates to Open For Entry, Only Smart Cards Allowed

However, the DMRC has advised passengers to avoid unnecessary travel as far as possible to help keep the virus transmission in check. Passengers without a face mask or those who fail to oblige to the sanitisation and safety norms will not be allowed to enter metro stations. Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro Gets Clearance For Restoring Services on September 7, to Release SOP Soon

Here’s what you need to keep in mind:

1. On Monday and Tuesday, metro services on Yellow line will be active in two shifts only – from 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.

2. Only one or two entry and exit gates will be open at the metro stations to keep a check on passenger safety. Commuters can check the earmarked gates on the DMRC website.

3. Passengers are advised to keep 10 to 15 minutes extra in hand as the DMRC may opt for shortening the loop by starting empty trains from terminal stations. As a result, passengers may have to skip a few trains.

4. Moreover, the Delhi Metro will keep the metro doors open for 10-20 seconds extra while boarding and deboarding to keep circulating fresh air and ensure social distancing.

5. No cash transactions will be entertained. The DMRC has advised commuters to use smart cards as tokens will not be available at stations for the time being to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

6. Metro stations that fall under containment zones will not be functional across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The DMRC has requested state government to update regarding such zones on a regular basis.

7. Commuters are advised to travel light to enable easy social distancing. Moreover, only pocket-size hand sanitisers up to 30 ml will be allowed inside metro stations.